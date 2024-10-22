31 Days of Drops: Snow White Doll – Midnight Masquerade Collection

Snow White is the final addition to this wave of the Disney Designer Collection

Are you ready for Halloween fun all month long? Spooky season is finally here and fortunately for us, Disney Store isn’t interested in tricks, but they do want to dish out some treats! For all of October Disney Store will host 31 Days of Drops with limited edition items, special discounts on categorized merchandise, and other exciting reveals featuring the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today’s drop is the Snow White Doll in the Midnight Masquerade Collection.

31 Days of Drops – Disney Store

Day 22 – Snow White Designer Collection Doll

Halloween is fast approaching and Disney Store wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Drops all throughout October.

Today marks day twenty-two and guests looking to add some elegance to their doll collection can shop the Snow White doll in the Disney Designer Collection.

Disney’s first princess is all the last reveal the mulit-week Midnight Masquerade series. This stunning assortment features heroes and villains including Alice, Queen of Hearts, Ariel, Gaston, and Mother Gothel.

Snow White Limited Edition Doll – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – $129.99

