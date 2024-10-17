Disney Doorables ADOORBS! Mystery Box Now Available at Disney Store

Disney Doorables ADOORBS! Mystery Box features a Superfan doll inspired by Disney or Pixar characters, but it’s all a surprise.
Disney Store is offering a Disney Doorables ADOORBS! Mystery Box, perfect for collectors.

What’s Happening:

  • At Disney Store, Disney DOORABLES ADOORBS! has a mystery box featuring a Superfan doll ready for you.
  • This features a Superfan doll inspired by a beloved Disney or Pixar character, but it’s all a surprise.
  • Each box additionally contains a surprise minifigure along with various accessories such as hats, shoes, bags, and more.
  • There are 10 surprises in total, but you won't know who they are until you open the compartments.

The Disney ADOORABLES ADOORBS!  includes Superfan dolls with outfits inspired by:

  • Stitch
  • Minnie Mouse
  • Jack Skellington
  • Sally (Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas)
  • Winnie the Pooh
  • Donald Duck
  • Alice
  • Cruella De Vil (101 Dalmatians)
  • Buzz Lightyear
  • Space Alien
  • Lotso (Toy Story)
  • Lightning McQueen (Cars)

Box Includes:

  • One Superfan doll
  • One mini figure
  • Attachable bag
  • Club card
  • VIP card
  • Convention lanyard
  • Doll stand

Disney Doorables ADOORBS! Mystery Box | Disney Store $14.99

