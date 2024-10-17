Disney Doorables ADOORBS! Mystery Box Now Available at Disney Store

Disney Doorables ADOORBS! Mystery Box features a Superfan doll inspired by Disney or Pixar characters, but it’s all a surprise.

What’s Happening:

This features a Superfan doll inspired by a beloved Disney or Pixar character, but it’s all a surprise.

Each box additionally contains a surprise minifigure along with various accessories such as hats, shoes, bags, and more.

There are 10 surprises in total, but you won't know who they are until you open the compartments.

The Disney ADOORABLES ADOORBS! includes Superfan dolls with outfits inspired by:

Stitch

Minnie Mouse

Jack Skellington

Sally (Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas )

) Winnie the Pooh

Donald Duck

Alice

Cruella De Vil ( 101 Dalmatians )

) Buzz Lightyear

Space Alien

Lotso ( Toy Story )

) Lightning McQueen (Cars)

Box Includes:

One Superfan doll

One mini figure

Attachable bag

Club card

VIP card

Convention lanyard

Doll stand

Disney Doorables ADOORBS! Mystery Box | Disney Store $14.99

