Disney Doorables ADOORBS! Mystery Box Now Available at Disney Store

Disney Store is offering a Disney Doorables ADOORBS! Mystery Box, perfect for collectors.
What’s Happening:
- At Disney Store, Disney DOORABLES ADOORBS! has a mystery box featuring a Superfan doll ready for you.
- This features a Superfan doll inspired by a beloved Disney or Pixar character, but it’s all a surprise.
- Each box additionally contains a surprise minifigure along with various accessories such as hats, shoes, bags, and more.
- There are 10 surprises in total, but you won't know who they are until you open the compartments.
The Disney ADOORABLES ADOORBS! includes Superfan dolls with outfits inspired by:
- Stitch
- Minnie Mouse
- Jack Skellington
- Sally (Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas)
- Winnie the Pooh
- Donald Duck
- Alice
- Cruella De Vil (101 Dalmatians)
- Buzz Lightyear
- Space Alien
- Lotso (Toy Story)
- Lightning McQueen (Cars)
Box Includes:
- One Superfan doll
- One mini figure
- Attachable bag
- Club card
- VIP card
- Convention lanyard
- Doll stand
Disney Doorables ADOORBS! Mystery Box | Disney Store $14.99
