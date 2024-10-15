Stunning New “Beauty and the Beast” Trinket Box by Arribas Available at Disney Store

Fans of Beauty and the Beast will want to check out this gorgeous Beauty and the Beast trinket box by Arribas Brothers, now available at Disney Store.

What's Happening:

Check out this stunning Beauty and the Beast trinket box by Arribas Brothers.

trinket box by Arribas Brothers. Beautifully crafted with shimmering enamel detailing and 70 embedded crystals, Belle and Beast are showcased with the phrase "Tale as Old as Time" in refined golden lettering.

This beautiful collectors item is currently available for purchase at the Disney Store for $139.00.

Beauty and the Beast Trinket Box by Arribas | Disney Store $139.00

