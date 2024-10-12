Photos: Times Square Disney Store Adds a Bit of the Big Apple to Exclusive Merchandise Collection

Formerly at 5th Avenue, at the Times Square location has made a name for itself with distinctly NYC items.

The Times Square Disney Store in New York City has seen its fair share of changes over the years. (The removal of its own screen, the move from 5th Ave, etc.). Yet, what always remains is a delightful collection of NYC specific merchandise.

The two story location in the heart of Times Square remains a normal Disney Store when it comes to a majority of its merchandise, but the entrance includes city specific items to commemorate your visit to the Big Apple.

Of course, Minnie Mouse as the Statue of Liberty has become the location’s prime icon, as she adorned multiple items (including her own plush).

The Disney Store is open daily in Times Square.