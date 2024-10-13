31 Days of Drops: Mickey Mouse Winter Collection for Kids

Cute and cozy style for kids to get them through the fun of fall and into to wonder of the winter season.

Are you ready for Halloween fun all month long? Spooky season is finally here and fortunately for us, Disney Store isn’t interested in tricks, but they do want to dish out some treats! For all of October Disney Store will host 31 Days of Drops with limited edition items, special discounts on categorized merchandise, and other exciting reveals featuring the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today’s reveal is the Mickey Mouse Winter Collection for Kids.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

31 Days of Drops – Disney Store

Day 13 – Mickey Mouse Winter Collection for Kids

Halloween is fast approaching and Disney Store wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Drops all throughout October.

Today marks day thirteen and guests can shop the colorful new Mickey Mouse Winter Collection for Kids

Minnie Mouse Striped T-Shirt for Kids

Mickey Mouse Front to Back Long Sleeve Waffle Top for Kids

Mickey Mouse Zip Fleece Jacket for Kids

Minnie Mouse Zip Fleece Jacket for Kids

