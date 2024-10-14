31 Days of Drops: Standing Icon Mickey Mouse Collection

Gear up for your next visit to the Disney Parks with these fun styles; plus the Friends and Family event has been extended through today!

Are you ready for Halloween fun all month long? Spooky season is finally here and fortunately for us, Disney Store isn’t interested in tricks, but they do want to dish out some treats! For all of October Disney Store will host 31 Days of Drops with limited edition items, special discounts on categorized merchandise, and other exciting reveals featuring the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today’s drop is the Standing Icon Mickey Mouse Collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

31 Days of Drops – Disney Store

Day 14 – Standing Icon Mickey Mouse Collection

Halloween is fast approaching and Disney Store wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Drops all throughout October.

Today marks day fourteen and guests can shop the ongoing Standing Icon Mickey Mouse Collection

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More Savings at Disney Store:

Entended for one more day! Guests can shop the fan favorite Friends and Family Savings Event with 25% Off Sitewide. Use the code: DISNEYPAL at checkout to unlock the discounts!

Hoping to deliver scary fun and winter wonder to friends and family this Halloween and Christmas? Disney Store has you covered with a wide variety of seasonal favorties you won’t want to miss!