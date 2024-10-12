31 Days of Drops: Disney Vault Plush Collection: Uncle Scrooge

"DuckTales" fans, this one's for you! Plus enjoy 25% off sitewide during the Friends and Family sale with code: DISNEYPAL

Are you ready for Halloween fun all month long? Spooky season is finally here and fortunately for us, Disney Store isn’t interested in tricks, but they do want to dish out some treats! For all of October Disney Store will host 31 Days of Drops with limited edition items, special discounts on categorized merchandise, and other exciting reveals featuring the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today’s drop is the Disney Vault Plush Collection Uncle Scrooge.

31 Days of Drops – Disney Store

Day 12 – Disney Vault Plush Collection: Uncle Scrooge

Halloween is fast approaching and Disney Store wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Drops all throughout October.

Today marks day twelve and the one of the reveals is the Disney Vault Plush Collection: Uncle Scrooge DuckTales series and is a great addition to your mountain of Disney plush!

Scrooge McDuck Plush – DuckTales – 15"

Kermit Plush – The Muppets – Medium 16"

Lotso Scented Plush – Toy Story 3 – Medium 13"

Pumbaa Plush – The Lion King – Medium – 15"

Tiana Plush Doll – Tiana's Bayou Adventure – Medium 18"

Lady Plush – Lady and the Tramp – Medium – 11"

Pocahontas Plush Doll – 13 3/4"

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More Savings at Disney Store:

For a limited time guests can shop the fan favorite Friends and Family Savings Event with 25% Off Sitewide. Use the code: DISNEYPAL at checkout to unlock the discounts!

Hoping to deliver scary fun and winter wonder to friends and family this Halloween and Christmas? Disney Store has you covered with a wide variety of seasonal favorties you won’t want to miss!