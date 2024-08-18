Disney Doorables Gives First Look at Disney Adoorbs Dolls Coming this October

Just Play is bringing a new kind of fun to Disney Doorables this October with a new doll line, Disney Adoorbs! It was fitting that they unveiled the line at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event because each character in the collection is a Disney Doorables superfan, having their own favorite sparkly-eyed Disney character that they obsess over. The Disney Doorables booth at D23 featured a walkthrough experience with photo opportunities, plus the chance to be among the first collectors to get some of the mystery box dolls.

Inside the booth, Disney Doorables collectors got to meet the Disney Adoorbs dolls and characters, all of whom were on display. Each doll is attending the Adoorbs Convention, with a lanyard credential similar to the one D23 attendees had. Within this wave of 12 mystery dolls are three collections, starting with the Classic Crew.

Breanna loves all things Stitch.

Zoe is the biggest fan of Minnie Mouse and polka dots.

Camilla is buzzing with excitement for her favorite character, Winnie the Pooh, and his love of honey.

And Ava isn’t flustered when she gets to show off her Donald Duck fandom.

Before meeting the next crew, there was a fun photo booth themed to these fans of the darker sides of Disney.

Meet the Creepy Cools, diehard fans of the weirder and wackier Disney Doorables.

Devin can’t get enough of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, echoing his black and white striped esthetic.

Anita longs to fall down the rabbit hole just like Alice, traversing the mad world of Wonderland.

Like Devin, Luna is also a big fan of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, styling her outfit after Sally and never going anywhere without her Zero Disney Doorables bag.

Like Cruella De Vil, Chantel loves to be chic and stylish. But unlike the villain she stans, Chantel also loves puppies and collects 101 Dalmatians Disney Doorables figures.

As a tease for the final Disney Adoorbs crew, visitors could get their photo taken in a strawberry-scented Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear Disney Doorables chair.

Meet the Perfectly Pixar Adoorbs!

Naomi’s favorite color is pink, so Lotso is her favorite Pixar character.

Sadie dreams of space exploration, just like Buzz Lightyear.

Izzy loves collecting Let’s Go! Doorables, which pair sparkly-eyed figures with vehicles. She’s got a need for speed with her favorite Pixar superstar, Lightning McQueen.

Hayden loves all things Y2K, and she’s paired her favorite Toy Story three-eyed aliens with the music and fashion of the early 2000’s.

After meeting the Disney Adoorbs! dolls, I visited the counter to purchase four mystery boxes, each available for $14.99.

The packaging showcases all 12 possible dolls on all sides.

Who will we get?

Each of the doors are numbered, and collectors are encouraged to open them in order, guessing which doll they will ultimately get behind the final door.

Each door yields a small blind bag that contain the accessories included with each doll.

Behind door 1 is a keychain, lanyard, and mini Disney Doorables VIP card for your doll. Door 2 contains a pair of shoes.

Door 3 holds a Disney Doorables figure (with a hole in the back to attach to the keychain) and Door 4 contains a handbag accessory.

Pulling the top flap (number 5) allows the front of the box to open, revealing door 6, which has a punch-out Disney Doorables VIP card for you.

As you may have guessed by now, I got Luna in my first box. Each doll includes a stand.

Open the side flap further to reveal a photo backdrop for your doll to pose in front of at the Adoorbs Convention!

The package advertises 10 surprises in each box. I assume this is what they consider to get to that number.

Keychain

Lanyard

Doll-sized Disney Doorables VIP Card

Shoes

Disney Doorables figure (can be attached to keychain)

Handbag

Human-sized Disney Doorables VIP Card

Photo Backdrop

Hair accessory

Doll stand

In total, the 4 Disney Adoorbs dolls I got at D23 were Naomi (Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear), Luna (Sally), Camilla (Winnie the Pooh), and Hayden (Toy Story Little Green Men).

As you can see, this colorful collection of dolls is just like Disney Doorables fans around the world, so passionate about their fandom that they’ve assembled at the fictional Adoorbs Convention. Wearing stylish fashions that celebrate their favorite Disney Doorables character, this doll line takes the fun of Disney Doorables and gives

Disney Adoorbs dolls are coming this October to retailers including DisneyStore.com, Amazon, Target, and WalMart. Which Disney Addorbs doll will you find behind the doors of your package?

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)