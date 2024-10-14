Pumpkin-Chai Cupcake Arrives at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Just in Time for Halloween

The limited-time treat is coming to Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus.

Two quick service restaurants at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be offering a special pumpkin treat just in time for Halloween.

What’s Happening:

Pumpkin spice and everything nice is coming to both Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in the form of a new cupcake, shared by the Disney Eats Instagram

Visitors to Animal Kingdom can pick up the new Pumpkin-Chai Cupcake – a pumpkin-spiced carrot cake, white chocolate-chai tea mousse, mocha buttercream, and caramelized apple filling.

– a pumpkin-spiced carrot cake, white chocolate-chai tea mousse, mocha buttercream, and caramelized apple filling. This limited-time offering will be available starting this Wednesday, October 16th.

