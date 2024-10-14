Pumpkin-Chai Cupcake Arrives at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Just in Time for Halloween

Two quick service restaurants at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be offering a special pumpkin treat just in time for Halloween.
What’s Happening:
- Pumpkin spice and everything nice is coming to both Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in the form of a new cupcake, shared by the Disney Eats Instagram.
- Visitors to Animal Kingdom can pick up the new Pumpkin-Chai Cupcake – a pumpkin-spiced carrot cake, white chocolate-chai tea mousse, mocha buttercream, and caramelized apple filling.
- This limited-time offering will be available starting this Wednesday, October 16th.
- See what other Halloween-themed treats you can find at various Walt Disney World hotels and Disney Springs at the links below:
More Walt Disney World News:
- Closure Dates for Select DinoLand U.S.A. Attractions Announced as Construction on Tropical Americas Area Begins
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom to Close for Most of 2025
- “The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure” Delayed to Summer 2025 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Jungle Cruise Reopening from Refurbishment This Week at the Magic Kingdom
- Aotearoa Building at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Suffers Roof Damage During Hurricane Milton
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com