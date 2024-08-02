Disney Releases Foodie Guide Of Halloween Treats At Disney World Resorts

Disney has shared their newest Foodie Guide, highlighting food coming to the Walt Disney World Resorts for Halloween.

Each resort will find delectable and autumnal snacks and treats arriving for spooky season.

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort – World Premiere Food Court (August 9th – October 31st) Monster Cupcake – chocolate cupcake with ghoulish swirl of vanilla “buttercream” (Plant-based)

(August 9th – October 31st) Disney’s All-Star Music Resort – Intermission Food Court (August 9th – October 31st)

Chicken Adobo Nachos – blue corn tortilla chips with grilled chicken adobo, toasted pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, roasted corn pico, and a zesty pumpkin-cheese sauce finished with a cilantro-lime crema and yellow corn tortilla strips (New)

Monster Cupcake – chocolate cupcake with a ghoulish swirl of vanilla “buttercream” (Plant-based)

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Landscape of Flavors (August 9th – October 31st)

Chicken Adobo Nachos – blue corn tortilla chips with grilled chicken adobo, toasted pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, roasted corn pico, and a zesty pumpkin-cheese sauce finished with a cilantro-lime crema and yellow corn tortilla strips (New)

Monster Cupcake – chocolate cupcake with a ghoulish swirl of vanilla “buttercream” (Plant-based)

The Whoopie Monster – apple and caramel whoopie pie with marshmallow buttercream

Captain Hook Cookie – Vanilla sable with strawberry ham, peanut butter ganache, buttercream, and chocolate decor

Disney’s Beach Club Resort – Beach Club Marketplace (August 9th – October 31st)

(August 9th – October 31st) Disney’s BoardWalk – BoardWalk Deli (August 9th – October 31st)

Mickey Cinnamon Roll

Halloween Mummy Cupcake – spiced vanilla cupcake with apple compote and milk chocolate mousse

Halloween Macaron Trio – pumpkin-spiced milk chocolate, green apple-caramelia chocolate, blood orange-dark chocolate (New)

Mickey Cinnamon Roll

Pumpkin Sugar Cookie – Tie-dyed Halloween sugar cookie with buttercream

Monster Cupcake – Chocolate cupcake with a ghoulish swirl of vanilla “buttercream” (Plant-based)

Haunted Forest Apple Mousse – green cake with cookies and cream mousse and sour apple mousse

Halloween Mummy Cupcake – spiced vanilla cupcake with apple compote and milk chocolate mousse (New)

Disney’s Boardwalk Inn – Carousel Coffee (August 9th – October 31st)

(August 9th – October 31st) Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort – Centertown Market and Spyglass Grill (August 9th – October 31st)

(August 9th – October 31st) Disney’s Contemporary Resort – Contempo Cafe (August 9th – October 31st)

(August 9th – October 31st) Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – Gasparilla Island Grill (August 9th – October 31st)

Haunted Forest Apple Mousse – green cake with cookies and cream mousse and sour apple mousse (New)

Halloween Mummy Cupcake – spiced vanilla cupcake with apple compote and milk chocolate mousse (New)

Pumpkin-Cranberry Muffin (Available starting September 1st)

Halloween Mummy Cupcake – spiced vanilla cupcake with apple compote and milk chocolate mousse (New)

Haunted Forest Apple Mousse – green cake with cookies and cream mousse and sour apple mousse

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort – Capt. Cook’s (August 9th – October 31st)

(August 9th – October 31st) Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort – Kona Island (August 9th – October 31st)

Vampire Stitch Cake – chocolate cake with ‘raspberry ice cream cone’ buttercream

Mickey Pumpkin Soft-Serve – pumpkin-spiced flavored soft-serve and coconut haupia with caramel drizzle, graham cracker crumbs, and a white chocolate Mickey-shaped pumpkin

The Whoopie Monster – apple and caramel whoopie pie with marshmallow buttercream

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort – Pineapple Lanai (August 9th – October 31st)

(August 9th – October 31st) Disney’s Pop Century Resort – Everything POP Shopping & Dining (Coming Soon)

(Coming Soon) Disney’s Port Orleans Resort French Quarter – Scat Cat’s Club Cafe (August 9th – October 31st)

Ghoulish Beignets – Mickey-shaped beignets dusted with cookies and cream powdered sugar and a ghoulish marshmallow creme drizzle

Monster Cupcake – chocolate cupcake with ghoulish swirl of vanilla “buttercream” (Plant-based)

Monster Cupcake – chocolate cupcake with a ghoulish swirl of vanilla “buttercream” (Plant-based)

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort French Quarter – Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory (August 9th – October 31st)

(August 9th – October 31st) Disney’s Port Orleans Resort Riverside – Riverside Mill Food Court (August 9th – October 31st)

(August 9th – October 31st) Disney’s Riviera Resort – Le Petit Cafe (August 9th – October 31st)

Halloween Macaron Trio – pumpkin-spiced milk chocolate, green apple-caramelia chocolate, blood orange-dark chocolate (New)

Haunted Forest Apple Mousse – green cake with cookies and cream mousse and sour apple mousse

Halloween Mummy Cupcake – spiced vanilla cupcake with apple compote and milk chocolate mousse (New)

Captain Hook Cookie – vanilla sable with strawberry jam, peanut butter ganache, buttercream, and chocolate decor

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge – Roaring Fork (August 9th – October 31st)

(August 9th – October 31st) Disney’s Yacht Club Resort – The Market at Ale & Compass (August 9th – October 31st)

(August 9th – October 31st) Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground – Trail’s End Restaurant (August 9th – October 31st)

Spooky Mini Cookies and Dipping Cream – Halloween sugar cookies with dipping icing

Pumpkin Sugar Cookie – tie-dyed Halloween sugar cookie with buttercream

Various Lounges, Pool Bars, and Table-Service Restaurants (August 9th – October 31st)

Seawitch Brew – Lunazel Reposado tequila, blackberry puree, and sour mix topped with fresh blackberries (New)

Doom-ela Margarita – Patron Silver tequila, Louis M. Martini cabernet sauvignon, Cointreau liqueur, triple sec liqueur, sour mix, lime juice, black Cyprus salt, and lime.

Be sure to check out these new haunted eats all season long around the Walt Disney World Resort!