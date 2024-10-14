Jungle Cruise Reopening from Refurbishment This Week at the Magic Kingdom

The popular Jingle Cruise holiday overlay will return on November 2nd.
The Jungle Cruise is set to reopen from a multi-month refurbishment this week at the Magic Kingdom, with the popular holiday overlay taking over in just a few weeks.

What’s Happening:

  • The popular Adventureland attraction has been closed for refurbishment since late August, and is now planned to reopen this Wednesday, October 16th.
  • Given the relatively short refurbishment, we don’t anticipate any major changes to the attraction.
  • Fans of the attractions’s holiday overlay, Jingle Cruise, won’t have long to wait for its return, as it's set to debut for the year on Saturday, November 2nd.
  • Dive into our archives to take a look at the Jingle Cruise as it appeared in both 2019 and 2021.

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
