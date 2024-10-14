Jungle Cruise Reopening from Refurbishment This Week at the Magic Kingdom

The Jungle Cruise is set to reopen from a multi-month refurbishment this week at the Magic Kingdom, with the popular holiday overlay taking over in just a few weeks.

What’s Happening:

The popular Adventureland attraction has been closed for refurbishment

Given the relatively short refurbishment, we don’t anticipate any major changes to the attraction.

Fans of the attractions’s holiday overlay, Jingle Cruise, won’t have long to wait for its return, as it's set to debut for the year on Saturday, November 2nd.

