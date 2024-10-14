Jungle Cruise Reopening from Refurbishment This Week at the Magic Kingdom

The Jungle Cruise is set to reopen from a multi-month refurbishment this week at the Magic Kingdom, with the popular holiday overlay taking over in just a few weeks.
What’s Happening:
- The popular Adventureland attraction has been closed for refurbishment since late August, and is now planned to reopen this Wednesday, October 16th.
- Given the relatively short refurbishment, we don’t anticipate any major changes to the attraction.
- Fans of the attractions’s holiday overlay, Jingle Cruise, won’t have long to wait for its return, as it's set to debut for the year on Saturday, November 2nd.
- Dive into our archives to take a look at the Jingle Cruise as it appeared in both 2019 and 2021.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Some current DinoLand U.S.A. attractions will close at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in January as construction begins on the new Tropical Americas area.
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will close for refurbishment on January 6th, 2025, with plans to reopen in 2026.
- At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a permit has been filed for a new marquee that will be installed ahead of The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure’s debut… in Summer 2025 (originally set for this Fall).
