The Jingle Cruise Docks for an Early Arrival at the Magic Kingdom

In addition to the arrival of Christmas on Main Street USA, the Jingle Cruise has also returned to the Magic Kingdom as of today. Our own Jeremiah took a ride aboard the yuletide cruise and he has shared the following photos.

The new additions to the Jungle Cruise earlier this year are now decorated for their very first Jingle Cruise.

Here’s a video of last year’s edition of the Jingle Cruise:

This was a really nice post-Halloween treat for Guests visiting Walt Disney World this holiday season. If your plans include a visit, be sure to check out this fun seasonal experience. Happy Holidays from all of us to all of you!