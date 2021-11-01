Halloween Makes Way for the Holidays at the Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World has shared a look at last night’s overnight transformation from Halloween to Christmas on Main Street U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- In a single night, Halloween has made way for the holiday season at the Magic Kingdom. Main Street U.S.A. has been magically transformed with the installation of dazzling holiday-themed décor, featuring special touches of EARidescence to honor the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary celebration.
- Festivities officially begin November 12, 2021, and guests will discover special entertainment, seasonal menu items, limited-time merchandise, and so much more.
More Holiday News:
- The holiday season at Disneyland Paris begins November 13, and this year, there’s a brand new Christmas parade. The Disney Parks Blog has offered up a behind the scenes look at the all new parade.
- Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween just ended last night, and they’re already looking ahead by revealing the full lineup for December’s 25 Days of Christmas programming event.
- Halloween has passed, as many parks, including LEGOLAND Florida, have revealed their Christmas holiday plans. Holidays at LEGOLAND, presented by Hallmark Channel, will be taking place during select dates in November and December.