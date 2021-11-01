Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas 2021 Schedule Released

by | Nov 1, 2021 10:31 AM Pacific Time

Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween just ended last night, and they’re already looking ahead by revealing the full lineup for December’s 25 Days of Christmas programming event.

What’s Happening:

  • Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas starts December 1, featuring countless Christmas classics all month long, such as Home Alone, The Santa Claus, Love Actually and more.
  • Freeform will also be airing special blocks of holiday episodes of The Simpsons, in addition to an evening marathon of Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story films.
  • New this year is the network premiere of Office Christmas Party, starring Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston.
  • Check out the full schedule below, in addition to a promo for the event.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Holiday in Handcuffs”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “The Simpsons”
  • 11:05 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 1:15 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”
  • 3:45 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
  • 5:50 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 8:20 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

Thursday, Dec. 2

  • 7:00 a.m. – “The Mistle-tones”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)
  • 11:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House”
  • 1:05 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
  • 3:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 5:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 8:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

Friday, Dec. 3

  • 7:00 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)
  • 7:30 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”
  • 9:30 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way”
  • 11:35 a.m. – 4:35 p.m. – “Family Guy”
  • 4:35 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 7:15 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 9:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”
  • 11:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Saturday, Dec. 4

  • 7:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”
  • 7:30 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way”
  • 9:35 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”
  • 11:40 a.m. – “Home Alone 3”
  • 1:50 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
  • 3:55 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
  • 6:05 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
  • 7:10 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
  • 7:45 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
  • 8:50 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 11:20 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

Sunday, Dec. 5

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”
  • 9:05 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”
  • 10:05 a.m. – ”Unaccompanied Minors”
  • 12:10 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
  • 2:15 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
  • 3:55 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
  • 5:00 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
  • 5:35 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
  • 6:40 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 9:10 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 11:50 p.m. – “Daddy’s Home 2”

Monday, Dec. 6

  • 7:00 a.m. – “It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “The Simpsons”
  • 11:00 a.m. – “Daddy’s Home 2”
  • 1:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 3:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 6:20 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 8:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”
  • 12:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Tuesday, Dec. 7

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Stealing Christmas”
  • 11:00 a.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 1:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 4:10 p.m. – “Jingle All the Way”
  • 6:15 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
  • 8:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 12:00 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

Wednesday, Dec. 8

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Snow”
  • 11:00 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way”
  • 1:00 p.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”
  • 3:00 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
  • 5:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 7:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 9:30 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
  • 12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

Thursday, Dec. 9

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Snow 2: Brain Freeze”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”
  • 11:30 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 1:40 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”
  • 3:50 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 5:50 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 8:20 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 12:00 a.m. – “Snowglobe”

Friday, Dec. 10

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Call Me Claus”
  • 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – “Family Guy”
  • 12:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 2:35 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
  • 4:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 6:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 9:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – “Family Guy”

Saturday, Dec. 11

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”
  • 9:05 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)
  • 9:35 a.m. – “The Star” (2017)
  • 11:40 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”
  • 1:10 p.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”
  • 2:40 p.m. – “Toy Story That Time Forgot” (Disney-Pixar)
  • 3:10 p.m. – “Toy Story“ (Disney-Pixar)
  • 5:10 p.m. – “Toy Story 2“ (Disney-Pixar)
  • 7:15 p.m. – “Toy Story 3“ (Disney-Pixar)
  • 9:45 p.m. – “Toy Story 4“ (Disney-Pixar)
  • 11:55 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

Sunday, Dec. 12

  • 7:00 a.m. – “The Star” (2017)
  • 9:00 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way ”
  • 11:00 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”
  • 1:05 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
  • 3:10 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
  • 5:15 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 7:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”
  • 9:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
  • 12:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist”

Monday, Dec. 13

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Holiday in Handcuffs”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”
  • 11:30 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 1:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”
  • 4:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
  • 6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 8:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – “Family Guy”

Tuesday, Dec. 14

  • 7:00 a.m. – “12 Dates of Christmas”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way”
  • 12:30 p.m. – “Love Actually”
  • 3:30 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 8:30 p.m. – “Office Christmas Party” – Freeform Premiere
  • 12:00 a.m. – “The Night Before”

Wednesday, Dec. 15

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”
  • 11:00 a.m. – “Office Christmas Party”
  • 1:35 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 3:45 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”
  • 6:15 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
  • 8:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – “Family Guy”

Thursday, Dec. 16

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Black Nativity”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “The Preacher’s Wife”
  • 1:00 p.m. – “Almost Christmas”
  • 3:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 8:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

Friday, Dec. 17

  • 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. – “Family Guy”
  • 9:00 a.m. – “Love Actually”
  • 12:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 2:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 5:10 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 7:20 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”
  • 9:50 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
  • 11:55 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

Saturday, Dec. 18

  • 7:35 a.m. – “Love Actually”
  • 10:45 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”
  • 12:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 3:05 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”
  • 5:35 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
  • 7:40 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 9:40 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 12:20 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Sunday, Dec. 19

  • 7:00 a.m. – “The Middle”
  • 7:30 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”
  • 9:30 a.m. – “Home Alone 3”
  • 11:30 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
  • 1:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 4:10 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 6:10 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
  • 6:45 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
  • 7:50 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 10:20 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 1:00 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”

Monday, Dec. 20

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 1:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 3:35 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
  • 4:40 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
  • 5:15 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
  • 6:20 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 8:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”
  • 12:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Tuesday, Dec. 21

  • 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. – “Family Guy”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way”
  • 12:30 p.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)
  • 1:00 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
  • 2:00 p.m. – “Daddy’s Home 2”
  • 4:00 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
  • 6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 8:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – “Family Guy”

Wednesday, Dec. 22

  • 7:00 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)
  • 7:30 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way”
  • 9:30 a.m. – “Love the Coopers”
  • 12:00 p.m. – “Daddy’s Home 2”
  • 2:05 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 4:35 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 7:15 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 9:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”
  • 11:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Thursday, Dec. 23

  • 7:00 a.m. – “It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie”
  • 9:00 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”
  • 12:00 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
  • 2:05 p.m. – “The Star” (2017)
  • 4:05 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 6:35 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 9:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 11:55 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

Friday, Dec. 24

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)
  • 11:00 a.m. – “The Star” (2017)
  • 1:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 3:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 6:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • 8:30 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
  • 9:00 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
  • 10:00 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
  • 12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – “Family Guy”

Saturday, Dec. 25

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
  • 9:10 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 11:20 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”
  • 1:50 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
  • 4:00 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
  • 5:05 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
  • 5:40 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
  • 6:45 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 9:15 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 11:55 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”
