Holidays at LEGOLAND Begins November 26 at LEGOLAND Florida

Halloween has passed, as many parks, including LEGOLAND Florida, have revealed their Christmas holiday plans. It’s truly the “Most Bricktacular Time of the Year!”

What’s Happening:

Holidays at LEGOLAND, presented by Hallmark Channel, will be taking place during select dates in November and December. The event will run November 26-28, December 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 24-31 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The park will have an extra hour of festive fun with an 8 p.m. closing on December 26-31, when nightly Kids’ New Year’s Eve fireworks return!

Guests can partake in exclusive LEGO character meet and greets with holiday friends such as the LEGO Gingerbread Man and LEGO Santa. Characters from The LEGO Movie will be dressed in their holiday finest, available for socially distanced selfies.

There are also plenty of bricktastic seasonal builds around every corner of the park, providing you with the holliest and jolliest photo spots.

The park’s giant LEGO Christmas tree will come to life each evening in LEGO City, with dazzling dancing lights in full 360-degrees, for the first time.

There will be brand new original stage shows to experience this year that have yet to be announced. Fan favorite show, The Very Merry Mix-Up where Mrs. Claus’s crew of holiday helpers return for some frosty fun with the help of LEGO Gingerbread Man takes place inside the LEGOLAND Fun Town Theater.

Kids will be able to handwrite letters to LEGO Santa in a whimsical, interactive post office experience called the Holiday Village Postal Service. Your letter will be magically sent to the North Pole through digital screens.