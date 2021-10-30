Disneyland Paris Shares Making Of New “Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade!”

The holiday season at Disneyland Paris begins November 13, and this year, there’s a brand new Christmas parade. The Disney Parks Blog has offered up a behind the scenes look at the all new parade.

What’s Happening:

The new “Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade!” has been in development at Disneyland Paris for the last several years. It features five gigantic floats, with Mickey and friends, Disney Princesses and of course, Santa Claus.

Each float will represent an idyllic Christmas scene with traditional decorations and luminous costumes for the performers

Take a look behind the scenes at the making of “Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade!” in the video below.

More festive fun awaits you this holiday season at Disneyland Paris, as we shared in a previous post

More Holiday News: