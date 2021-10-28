ABC Sets Festive Slate of 2021 Holiday Programming

ABC is ready to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, as they have unveiled their full slate of holiday programming for the 2021 holiday season.

What’s Happening:

Highlights for this year’s holiday programming on ABC include the 9th season of The Great Christmas Light Fight , the annual CMA Country Christmas and the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade .

, the annual and the . Several comedies and dramas will get special holiday episodes, including The Goldbergs Home Economics The Wonder Years Station 19 Grey’s Anatomy

Ryan Seacrest will once again ring in the new year, with the 50th anniversary of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve .

. Below you can take a look through the full holiday programming schedule:

Wednesday, November 17

8:00-8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

9:31-10:00 p.m. Home Economics (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

Thursday, November 18

8:00-9:00 p.m. Station 19 (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

9:00-10:01 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

Wednesday, November 24

2:00-3:00 p.m. General Hospital (check local listings) (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

Thursday, November 25 (Thanksgiving)

8:00-9:00 p.m. The Magic Maker (NEW)

9:00-10:00 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos (Rebroadcast of Holiday-Themed Episode)

10:00-11:00 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos (Rebroadcast of Holiday-Themed Episode)

Friday, November 26

8:00-9:01 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Sunday, November 28

7:00-9:00 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (NEW)

9:00-11:00 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season Premiere)

Monday, November 29

2:00-3:00 p.m. General Hospital (check local listings) (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

8:00-9:00 p.m. CMA Country Christmas (NEW)

9:00-11:00 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight

Wednesday, December 1

8:30-9:00 p.m. The Wonder Years (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

9:31-10:00 p.m. Home Economics (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

Thursday, December 2

8:00-8:30 p.m. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

8:30-9:00 p.m. Toy Story That Time Forgot

9:00-11:00 p.m​​. The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season Finale)

Sunday, December 5

7:00-8:00 p.m. Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20 (NEW)

Monday, December 6

8:00-9:00 p.m. A Very Boy Band Holiday (NEW)

Friday, December 10

8:00-9:01 p.m. Shark Tank (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

Sunday, December 12

7:00-8:00 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

9:00-10:00 p.m. Supermarket Sweep (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

Thursday, December 16

8:00-9:00 p.m. Station 19 (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

9:00-10:01 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

Sunday, December 19

7:00-11:00 p.m. The Sound of Music

Tuesday, December 21

2:00-3:00 p.m. General Hospital (check local listings) (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

Wednesday, December 22

2:00-3:00 p.m. General Hospital (check local listings) (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

Thursday, December 23

8:00-9:00 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

9:00-10:00 p.m. A Very Boy Band Holiday

10:00-11:00 p.m. CMA Country Christmas

Friday, December 24

8:00-8:30 p.m. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

8:30-9:00 p.m. Shrek the Halls

9:00-9:30 p.m. Disney Prep & Landing

9:30-10:00 p.m. Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice

Saturday, December 25 (Christmas)

10:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00-11:00 a.m. PT Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (NEW)

Monday, December 27

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: Frozen

Thursday, December 30

2:00-3:00 p.m. General Hospital (check local listings) (NEW Holiday-Themed Episode)

Friday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve)

8:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022