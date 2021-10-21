Plaza Point Holiday Store Now Open at Disneyland

Disney recently announced Plaza Point, a new holiday store on Main Street USA at Disneyland, and today the shop opened its doors for the first time.
What’s Happening:
- Plaza Point takes over for the former Main Street Photo Supply Co. store, and is now your home for fun seasonal items, from ornaments to home décor, collectibles and more.
- Currently, the store is decked out for the Christmas holiday season, but the decor will change seasonally to showcase additional holidays, such as Lunar New Year, Easter and Halloween.
- This is the new spot to get personalized ornaments, painted by the cast members in the store. This is an offering that will be available year-round.
- Disney has even cooked up a themed story for the location. “This welcoming space is brought to you by the store proprietress, named Miss Evelyn Toro. She is a world traveler, collecting unique pieces of holiday décor as she goes, and brings the treasured items back to display in her store. The warm, wood-paneled store fits perfectly in the Victorian era of Main Street, U.S.A.”
- Check out the video below, where Disney Imagineer Kim Irvine shares more on the story of Plaza Point.