Walt Disney World Shares First Batch of Holiday Food and Drink Options Arriving Next Month

Walt Disney World is looking beyond Halloween and sharing new menu items that are set to arrive at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom and Disney Springs as the holidays begin to kick off at the resort.

Walt Disney World

The first of these foodie guides has been revealed, showcasing some early holiday offerings, including some for Thanksgiving coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom, Disney's Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, and Disney Springs.

A guide to EPCOT

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park: Restaurantosaurus Open-Faced Thanksgiving Turkey Sandwich – Grilled multigrain bread with roasted garlic mayonnaise, cornbread stuffing waffle, sliced smoked turkey breast, herb gravy, cranberry sauce, and a fried sage leaf (available Nov. 25) Satu’li Canteen Thanksgiving Bowl – Cornbread stuffing, sliced roasted turkey, cranberry boba pearls, gravy, and slaw (available Nov. 25) Pumpkin Cheesecake Mousse – Pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate “dirt,” and cranberry boba pearls (available Nov. 25-28) Peppermint Cream Cheese Mousse – Peppermint cream cheese mousse, peppermint sauce, peppermint candy pieces, and chocolate “dirt” (available Dec. 1-30)



Tiffins Restaurant Thanksgiving Plate – Turkey roulade, fine-herbs whipped potatoes, maple-glazed carrots, sweet potato pave, wild mushrooms, green bean casserole, cornbread dressing, cranberry gel, and turkey gravy (available Nov. 25) Roasted Squash Soup – Ginger-pear chutney, pickled jalapeño, chai-spiced and candied pistachios (available Nov. 25) Apple Pie Cheesecake – Whipped caramel cheesecake, apple pie compote, white chocolate streusel, and cranberry sauce (available Nov. 25) Horchata Mousse Snow Globe – Golden coffee crémeux, gingerbread sable cookie, coriander chantilly, elderflower meringue, bourbon caramel, and candied pecans (available Dec. 25) Pork T-Bone – Apple-brined pork, sweet potato variations, boniato mash, and ginger-pear butter (available Dec. 25)

Tusker House Restaurant Thanksgiving Dinner – Spit-roasted turkey, turkey gravy, mashed red potatoes, and focaccia bread dressing along with seasonal vegetables, pork loin, flank steak, and an assortment of desserts (available Nov. 25)

ABC Sugar Cookie Snowman – A tasty snowman made of white chocolate sugar cookie mousse, whipped lemon curd, and a holiday sugar cookie (available Nov. 8-Jan. 3)

ABC Commissary and Catalina Eddie’s Santa’s Belt Cookie – White chocolate-covered chocolate shortbread cookie (available Nov. 8-Jan. 3)



Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Backlot Express and Trolley Car Café Red Velvet Whoopie Pie – Moist red velvet cake filled with classic cream cheese filling and festive sprinkles (available Nov. 8-Jan. 3)

The Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge and Tune-In Lounge Holiday Bliss – Vanilla vodka, sour apple liqueur, caramel beverage syrup, and vanilla ice-cream mix (available Nov. 8-Jan. 3)

ABC Commissary, Backlot Express, Rosie’s All-American Café, and PizzeRizzo Frozen Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate – Salted caramel beverage syrup and frozen hot chocolate mix topped with marshmallows and chocolate syrup (available Nov. 8-Jan. 3) Frozen Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate with Black Cherry Bourbon – Salted caramel beverage syrup, frozen hot chocolate mix, marshmallows, chocolate syrup, and black cherry bourbon (available Nov. 8-Jan. 3)

Oasis Canteen, Animation Arch Bar, and Sunshine Day Bar Christmas on the Beach – Coconut rum, blue curaçao, cranberry juice, and pineapple juice served with a souvenir glow cube (available Nov. 8-Jan. 3)

Outdoor Carts Holiday Brownie – Chocolate Mickey brownie with holiday sprinkles (available Nov. 8-Jan. 3)

PizzeRizzo Butterscotch Caramel Cannoli – Holiday cannoli filled with caramel cheesecake, butterscotch chips, and chocolate flakes (available Nov. 8-Jan. 3)

Rosie’s All-American Café and Trolley Car Cafe Reindeer Mousse – Spiced caramel cheesecake over peanut butter mousse atop a salty pretzel shortbread cookie (available Nov. 8-Jan. 3)

Woody’s Lunch Box Holiday Lunch Box Tart – Apple pie filled tart frosted with cinnamon icing, sugar snowflake, and holiday sprinkles (available Nov. 8-Jan. 3)

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies Christmas Cookie Sundae – Christmas Cookie soft-serve topped with whipped cream, hot fudge, and holiday sprinkles (available Nov. 8-Dec. 31) Christmas Cookie Milkshake – Christmas cookie milkshake topped with whipped cream and holiday sprinkles (available Nov. 8-Dec. 31)

Golden Oak Outpost Gingerbread Almond Cake Pop – Gingerbread almond cake pop dipped in white chocolate (available Nov. 8-Dec. 31)

Main Street Bakery Mickey Cinnamon Roll – Mickey-shaped cinnamon roll drizzled with red and green icing (available Nov. 8-Dec. 31)

Sleepy Hollow Ginger Apple Funnel Cake – Gingerbread funnel cake topped with apple pie filling, vanilla ice cream, and caramel sauce (available Nov. 8-Dec. 31)

Amorette’s Patisserie White Chocolate Peppermint Éclair with White Chocolate and Peppermint Mousse (available Nov. 5- Dec. 30) Santa Mickey Dome Cake (available Nov. 5-Dec. 30) Holiday Mickey Mousse Mini Dome Cake (available Nov. 5- Dec. 30) Holiday Parfait – Bourbon white chocolate mousse, cranberry cherry panna cotta, maple chocolate ganache, and chocolate chiffon cake (available Nov. 5- Dec. 30) NYE Petite Cake (available Dec. 31)

AristoCrêpes Cherry Jubilee Bubble Waffle – Bubble waffle filled with scoops of vanilla ice cream, cherries jubilee fillings, and whipped cream (available Nov. 5- Dec. 30) Santa Hot Crêpe – Sweet crêpe filled with eggnog custard topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream (available Nov. 26- Dec. 30)

D-Luxe Burger Holiday Turkey Burger – Turkey patty, butternut squash risotto cake, bacon-cranberry jam, lettuce, and tomato (available Nov. 5-Dec. 1) “Oh Deer” Cookie Shake – Hazelnut liqueur, vanilla gelato, cinnamon beverage syrup, whipped cream, cinnamon, and sugar dusting with ginger deer garnish (available Nov. 5- Dec. 30)

Dockside Margaritas Snowman on the Beach Margarita – Silver tequila, key lime juice, crème de coconut, sweet and sour, graham cracker rim, chocolate pearls, and carrot sugar piece (available Nov. 5- Dec. 30)

The Daily Poutine Gobbler Poutine – Turkey, brown gravy, cranberry chutney, and cheese curds (available Nov. 5- Dec. 30)

The Ganachery Olaf Hot Cocoa Surprise (available Nov.12- Dec. 30) Santa Mickey Piñata (available Nov. 5- Dec. 30) Gingerbread Ganache Square (available Nov. 5- Dec. 30) Peppermint Bark (available Nov. 5- Dec. 30) Chocolate Christmas Cottage (available Dec. 22- Dec. 30)



Magic Kingdom Park

Disney Springs

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar Venison Slider – Sliders with venison sausage patties, arugula, tomato, and cranberry aïoli on house made buns (available Nov. 5- Dec. 30) Fried Brussel Sprouts – Fried Brussel sprouts with bacon vinaigrette (available Nov. 5- Dec. 30) Holiday Lights Deviled Eggs – Colored deviled eggs with tobiko, and shrimp (available Nov. 5- Dec. 30) Ham and Brie Flatbread – Shaved ham and brie cheese, pomegranate seeds, granny smith apples, apple vinaigrette, and watercress (available Nov. 5- Dec. 30) Cookies and Milk – Assorted Christmas cookies and coquito (available Nov. 5- Dec. 30) Lump of Coal Dessert – Cookies and cream ganache “coal” (available Nov. 5- Dec. 30) Elf Elixir –Tequila, crème de menthe, and half & half with cookie crumb and holly leaf sugar garnishes (available Nov. 5- Dec. 30) Claus Mo – Traditional cosmopolitan with a shimmery twist garnished with red and white sugar and a candy cane (available Nov. 5- Dec. 30) Yule Mule – Gin, ginger beer, cranberry juice, and rosemary simple syrup with a holly leaf sugar garnish (available Nov. 5- Dec. 30)

Outdoor Carts and Kiosks Mistletoe – Coconut rum, melon liqueur, blue curaçao, orange juice, pineapple juice, and Sprite (available Nov. 5- Dec. 30) Fireside Cider – Cinnamon whiskey, vanilla vodka, white cranberry juice, grenadine, and Ginger Ale (available Nov. 5- Dec. 30) Merry Margarita – Tequila, ginger liqueur, cinnamon beverage syrup, white cranberry juice, sweet and sour, and grenadine (available Nov. 5- Dec. 30)

