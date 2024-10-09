Photos: Magic Kingdom Prepares for Hurricane Milton Prior to Temporary Closure

The category 4 storm is expected to make landfall in Florida later today. The parks will remain closed through Friday.

As Hurricane Milton approaches Central Florida, Walt Disney World is preparing for high winds throughout their parks prior to their closures.

Magic Kingdom is preparing for the category 4 Hurricane Milton, which is expected to make landfall later today. Yesterday, Walt Disney World announced that their theme parks and Disney Springs would close down in phases today and remain closed through Friday. Magic Kingdom was open until 2PM today allowing guests to check out the quick work Cast Members did to prepare for the storm. In anticipation of the high speed winds, the resort has secured signs, tied down food carts, and covered merchandise and props. With winds upwards of 145MPH and heavy rain, these preparations are necessary to prevent further damage from the storm.

For more information on Walt Disney World’s altered operations, you can check out all information on resort closures here.

