Photos: EPCOT Prepares for the Arrival of Hurricane Milton Ahead of Temporary Closure

With Walt Disney World preparing for a temporary closure due to Hurricane Milton, work has begun at EPCOT to prepare the park for the incoming storm.

What’s Happening:

As Hurricane Milton approaches land, Walt Disney World has announced that their theme parks and water parks will not operate as scheduled on Wednesday, October 9th and Thursday, October 10th.

Specifically, EPCOT will be closing at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday. To see the full list of closures, click here

At EPCOT today (Tuesday, October 8th), preparations have begun to prepare for the storm. As seen above, the flags at the entrance of the park have been removed.

Throughout the park, many of the outdoor vending carts and stands have been secured with straps and bolted to the ground.

Some booths, namely ones for the Food & Wine Festival, remain open but with orders being taken inside the booth.

Disney shared it is likely all theme parks will remain closed on October 10th with a potential reopening of Disney Springs

For up-to-the-minute information on the impacts of Hurricane Milton on Central Florida theme parks, click here

