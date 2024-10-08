Photos: EPCOT Prepares for the Arrival of Hurricane Milton Ahead of Temporary Closure

With Walt Disney World preparing for a temporary closure due to Hurricane Milton, work has begun at EPCOT to prepare the park for the incoming storm.
What’s Happening:
- As Hurricane Milton approaches land, Walt Disney World has announced that their theme parks and water parks will not operate as scheduled on Wednesday, October 9th and Thursday, October 10th.
- Specifically, EPCOT will be closing at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday. To see the full list of closures, click here.
- At EPCOT today (Tuesday, October 8th), preparations have begun to prepare for the storm. As seen above, the flags at the entrance of the park have been removed.
- Throughout the park, many of the outdoor vending carts and stands have been secured with straps and bolted to the ground.
- Some booths, namely ones for the Food & Wine Festival, remain open but with orders being taken inside the booth.
- Disney shared it is likely all theme parks will remain closed on October 10th with a potential reopening of Disney Springs later in the afternoon with limited offerings.
- For up-to-the-minute information on the impacts of Hurricane Milton on Central Florida theme parks, click here.
