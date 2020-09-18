Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Merchandise Coming Soon to Star Wars Trading Posts at Disney World, Disneyland, shopDisney

Very soon, the far reaches of the galaxy will be easier to access than ever before as products direct from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be available outside of the parks. But that’s not all! Fans can now vote on the next legacy lightsaber they hope to see join Doc-Ondar’s collection.

The limited time Trading Post locations include: Disney Springs Walt Disney World Downtown Disney Disneyland Resort available now! shopDisney.com

Just in case the Trading Post news isn’t exciting enough, Dok-Ondar will be adding a legacy lightsaber to his collection at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in the coming months!

There are six styles of the iconic weapon that are being considered for the collection. From now through October 1st, Star Wars fans can vote on which lightsaber they would hope to see offered at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities.

Star Wars Trading Post:

Starting later this month, a Star Wars Trading Post will be available to Disney fans outside of the Parks!

For a limited time guests won’t have to venture to Batuu to scoop up galactic attire, accessories, lightsabers, and more. Disney Springs, Downtown Disney, and shopDisney will all feature Trading Posts carrying the unique merchandise.

Disney Springs

Products including recruitment gear, handcrafted toys and collectibles, curious creatures as well as droids are coming on September 22nd to Star Wars Trading Post at Disney Springs!

Downtown Disney

A variety of the products above along with legacy lightsabers are also available now at the all-new Star Wars Trading Post at Downtown Disney

Guests can continue to check Disneyland.com/DTD

shopDisney

On shopDisney.com

Fans can complete their looks with mysterious and unique artifacts including legacy lightsabers from Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities beginning on September 28th at 7am PST.

Over the next few months, even more products will be shipping from the planet of Batuu including: Handcrafted toys and collectibles from Toydarian Toymaker Curious creatures from Bina’s Creature Stall Recruitment gear and supplies from First Order Cargo Even indispensable sidekicks from Droid Depot



Vote for an Iconic Lightsaber:

Dok is always looking to expand his offerings and now fans can give their input on what they hope his next acquisition might be!

Beginning today fans can vote for a legacy lightsaber Anakin Skywalker Kanan Jarrus Qui-Gon Jinn Cal Kestis Ezra Bridger Lord Corvax



Did You Know?: