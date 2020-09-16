See Inside the Star Wars Trading Post at Disneyland’s Downtown Disney, Home of Galaxy’s Edge Merchandise

by | Sep 16, 2020 1:29 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

It turns out the edge of a galaxy far, far away is actually very close to Disneyland because merchandise previously only found on Batuu has now invaded the former Downtown Disney WonderGround Gallery. Residents of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge have seemingly hung their laundry out to dry above the former art shop’s sign, with yet-to-be-unpacked shipping crates outside declaring this to be the temporary new home of the “Star Wars Trading Post.” Come inside and have a look around!

1 of 2

The barren white art gallery walls feel a little sterile for the merchandise now on display, but Disney has tried to recreate some of the Galaxy’s Edge experience by grouping most of the items with other products from the shops on Batuu, such as the Creature Stall, Droid Depot, and Toydarian Toymaker.

1 of 4

Something that doesn’t stand out as much when taking in the bigger picture of the shop is the efforts Disney has made to fill in the space with themed clutter from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The overall shopping experience may not be able to recreate the esthetic, but in this temporary shop that exists purely to bridge the gap between now and the reopening of the parks of the Disneyland Resort, it’s better than nothing.

There’s even one new release (for Disneyland) that wasn’t available before the park’s closed, a Toydarian Toymaker plush version of The Child. Along with the other plush characters from the shop, this little guy who stole the hearts of every Disney+ subscriber in The Mandalorian can now be your new travel buddy. And good news for Yoda from this same collection, he’ll never be mistaken for “Baby Yoda” again.

1 of 3

If you can’t get to Merchant Row, Merchant Row can come to you! Here you’ll find some wearable items from Resistance Cargo, just in time for Halloween.

1 of 4

A few kowakian monkey-lizards stowed away with the cargo and are eagerly awaiting your visit to be rescued.

Don’t tell Dok-Ondar, but they’re also selling some rare finds from his Den of Antiquities, including Holocrons and Kyber Crystals.

1 of 2

Lightsabers aren’t just on display, they’re for sale. Savi’s Workshop isn’t there, but you can choose from the previously available Legacy Lightsabers and they also sell accessories, including belt clips and carrying sleeves.

You can’t build your own droid either, but you can pick up some premade astromechs from the Droid Depot, which are located dangerously close to items from First Order Cargo.

1 of 3

Presumably a joke, the checkout counter is also under the leadership of the First Order.

1 of 2

You can visit the Star Wars Trading Post on your next visit to Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort for a little taste of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge until it's safe to return to Batuu. Until then, may the force be with you.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed