New Batuuan Spira Now Available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

As of today, Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge visitors can scoop up this new version of the immensely popular Batuuan Spira. The collectible Disney Gift Card is available exclusively on Batuu while supplies last.

What’s Happening:

Travellers to Black Spire Outpost on Batuu can now pick up a new themed Disney Gift Card that can only be found on planet.

Starting September 1st, an updated version of the Batuuan Spira is available exclusively at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Guests will have to load a minimum of $100 to the card in addition to an activation fee of $4.99 + tax ($5.33) per Spira.

The collectible Disney Gift Card is silver and features a black and silver paper holder.

The holder reads, “May Your Deals Go Well” in Aurebesh. The Spira itself says “Spira” at the top and “BSO” on the side, for Black Spire Outpost.

1 of 3

The first edition of the card was gold and was available at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

As with other select gift cards, this can be reloaded to use again and again on any visit to the Disney parks.

While fans can locate this collectible at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, it’s not clear if the silver Batuuan Spira will be available at Disneyland

Galaxy’s Edge at Target:

Can’t make it to Batuu? Not to worry! Target and Disney have teamed up to bring fans the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Outpost

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disneyland in May 2019 and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in August 2019.