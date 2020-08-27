New Merchandise Revealed for Target’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Trading Outpost Collection

Star Wars fans will be flocking to Target this coming Sunday, August 30, to get their hands on some of the over 100 new items being released as part of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Trading Outpost collection.

Today, Lucasfilm’s official website StarWars.com released more images and information about some of this great-looking merchandise inspired by Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu. First up are Mattel’s adorable new plushes inspired by the Toydarian Toymaker shop and Creature Stall in the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Marketplace. Pictured below are a Porg, a Bantha, and an Ewok.

Then there are R2-D2 and Chewbacca-inspired hooded blankets from Jay Franco & Sons Inc.

Next up are these sculpted mugs from Zak inspired by Oga’s Cantina and Droid Depot– there’s a Jawa standing atop an astromech droid and one that looks an awful lot like R2-D2’s blue-and-white torso.

What Disney collection would be complete without apparel? The fetching shirts below from Hybrid Apparel represent both the First Order and the Rebel Alliance, factions from two different time periods of the Star Wars universe.

And of course, Star Wars mainstay Hasbro is getting in on the Galaxy’s Edge Trading Outpost action with this The Black Series Hondo Ohnaka six-inch action figure, previously only available as a Disney Parks exclusive in a three-pack with Rey and Chewbacca.

What they’re saying:

StarWars.com: “With over 100 exciting products to discover, including toys, apparel, home goods and more, there is so much to make the galaxy far, far away your own without having to make the jump to hyperspace to start or grow your collection. Along with [these] products, you can expect a variety of customizable droids, an elegant Power & Control Lightsaber inspired by Savi’s Workshop, and so much more.”

Target’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Trading Outpost collection goes on sale this Sunday, August 30 exclusively at Target stores and at 12:00 AM Pacific / 3:00 AM Eastern time on Target.com in the United States. The collection will also be available in the near future at Toys ‘R’ Us in Canada.