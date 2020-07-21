Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Trading Post Collection Coming Exclusively to Target in August

by | Jul 21, 2020 8:38 AM Pacific Time

The galaxy far, far away is about to get a little bit closer. This summer, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is coming exclusively to Target as part of a new merchandise collection. The Galaxy’s Edge Trading Post collection will be available in stores and online on August 30th.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • Star Wars Fans might not be able to visit Batuu this summer, but elements of Batuu can come to them.
  • StarWars.com has announced that starting in late August, an exclusive collection of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge items will be making their way to Target.
  • Fans can shop in store and online for toys, fashion items, books, and more all themed to the far away planet.
  • The Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Trading Outpost collection will be available starting August 30th, but Star Wars and Targe are giving fans a preview of six new collectibles.
  • Select figures and toys are available now for pre-order ahead of the official launch of the Trading Outpost.

Funko

Funko R5 Unit

Funko R5 Unit

  • R5 Unit POP!
  • “Part of the attack on Scarif and the Death Star, the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge droid gets the super-cute POP! bobblehead treatment.”

Hasbro

Smugglers Run Millennium Falcon

Smugglers Run Millennium Falcon

Smugglers Run Millennium Falcon

Smugglers Run Millennium Falcon

  • Smugglers Run Millennium Falcon
  • “The fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy comes home in 3.75-inch scale based on its appearance at the incredible Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction. This release features both Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge-inspired and classic radar dish and sounds. (Better not tell Hondo Ohnaka.)”
Hyperdrive BB Unit boxed

Hyperdrive BB Unit boxed

Hyperdrive BB Unit

Hyperdrive BB Unit

  • Hyperdrive BB Unit
  • “Happy beeps! This RC-controlled droid toy features expressive lights and sounds. The perfect companion for all your secret missions around the house.”
Black Series Captain Cardinal

Black Series Captain Cardinal

Black Series Captain Cardinal

Black Series Captain Cardinal

  • The Black Series Captain Cardinal
  • “Loaded with articulation and detail, this stunning figure in Hasbro’s vaunted 6-inch Black Series line brings the First Order captain to life.”
The Black Series DJ R-3X

The Black Series DJ R-3X

The Black Series DJ R-3X

The Black Series DJ R-3X

  • The Black Series DJ R-3X
  • “Inspired by the fan-favorite droid spinning tunes in Oga’s Cantina, this DJ R-3X figure was previously available only at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Now everyone can bring the galaxy’s greatest DJ to their toy shelf.”

The LEGO Group

Resistance I-TS Transport

Resistance I-TS Transport

Resistance I-TS Transport

Resistance I-TS Transport

  • Resistance I-TS Transport
  • “Based on the craft created just for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, this bricktastic LEGO construction-set take on the Resistance I-TS Transport vehicle includes Lieutenant Bek and Vi Moradi minifigures, plus Astromech Droid and GNK Power Droid LEGO figures.”
 
 
