The galaxy far, far away is about to get a little bit closer. This summer, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is coming exclusively to Target as part of a new merchandise collection. The Galaxy’s Edge Trading Post collection will be available in stores and online on August 30th.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars Fans might not be able to visit Batuu this summer, but elements of Batuu can come to them.
- StarWars.com has announced that starting in late August, an exclusive collection of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge items will be making their way to Target.
- Fans can shop in store and online for toys, fashion items, books, and more all themed to the far away planet.
- The Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Trading Outpost collection will be available starting August 30th, but Star Wars and Targe are giving fans a preview of six new collectibles.
- Select figures and toys are available now for pre-order ahead of the official launch of the Trading Outpost.
- Additionally, fans can find free-to-download Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge activity pages for more fun learning at home. These include:
Funko
- R5 Unit POP!
- “Part of the attack on Scarif and the Death Star, the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge droid gets the super-cute POP! bobblehead treatment.”
Hasbro
- Smugglers Run Millennium Falcon
- “The fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy comes home in 3.75-inch scale based on its appearance at the incredible Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction. This release features both Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge-inspired and classic radar dish and sounds. (Better not tell Hondo Ohnaka.)”
- Hyperdrive BB Unit
- “Happy beeps! This RC-controlled droid toy features expressive lights and sounds. The perfect companion for all your secret missions around the house.”
- The Black Series Captain Cardinal
- “Loaded with articulation and detail, this stunning figure in Hasbro’s vaunted 6-inch Black Series line brings the First Order captain to life.”
- The Black Series DJ R-3X
- “Inspired by the fan-favorite droid spinning tunes in Oga’s Cantina, this DJ R-3X figure was previously available only at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Now everyone can bring the galaxy’s greatest DJ to their toy shelf.”
The LEGO Group
- Resistance I-TS Transport
- “Based on the craft created just for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, this bricktastic LEGO construction-set take on the Resistance I-TS Transport vehicle includes Lieutenant Bek and Vi Moradi minifigures, plus Astromech Droid and GNK Power Droid LEGO figures.”