Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Trading Post Collection Coming Exclusively to Target in August

The galaxy far, far away is about to get a little bit closer. This summer, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is coming exclusively to Target as part of a new merchandise collection. The Galaxy’s Edge Trading Post collection will be available in stores and online on August 30th.

Fans can shop in store and online for toys, fashion items, books, and more all themed to the far away planet.

The Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Trading Outpost collection will be available starting August 30th, but Star Wars and Targe are giving fans a preview of six new collectibles.

Select figures and toys are available now for pre-order ahead of the official launch of the Trading Outpost.

Funko

R5 Unit POP!

“Part of the attack on Scarif and the Death Star, the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge droid gets the super-cute POP! bobblehead treatment.”

Hasbro

Smugglers Run Millennium Falcon

“The fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy comes home in 3.75-inch scale based on its appearance at the incredible Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Hyperdrive BB Unit

“Happy beeps! This RC-controlled droid toy features expressive lights and sounds. The perfect companion for all your secret missions around the house.”

The Black Series Captain Cardinal

“Loaded with articulation and detail, this stunning figure in Hasbro’s vaunted 6-inch Black Series line brings the First Order captain to life.”

The LEGO Group