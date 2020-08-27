Three New Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge-Inspired Episodes of “Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures” Released

For roughly the past year and a half, the official Star Wars Kids YouTube channel has been churning out over 50 very fun animated shorts in a series called Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures, which repurpose audio from the Star Wars films over hyperkinetic new visuals.
Today, three new Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventure shorts were released, this time themed to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge areas at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World. The first of these episodes deals with Hondo Ohnaka’s recruitment of a crew for the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction, the second features a hilariously adorable Porg exploring Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, and the third does its best to approximate the jaw-dropping experience of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
Watch Millennium Falcon – Smugglers Run | Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures:
Watch Black Spire Outpost | Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures:
Watch Rise of the Resistance | Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures:
What’s happening:
- Three new Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures animated shorts were released this morning as a tie-in to Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge. The episodes are entitled “Millennium Falcon – Smugglers Run,” “Black Spire Outpost,” and “Rise of the Resistance.”
What they’re saying:
- D23 – The Official Disney Fan Club: “Fans can enjoy three new Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures animated shorts launching today on Star Wars Kids—which feature an appearance by intrepid spy Vi Moradi, who has quickly become a favorite for fans encountering her in person during their visits to Batuu.”
- Walt Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge: “Vi Moradi is going to be part of our new Galaxy of Adventures shorts that will be launching today. I’m very very excited about [these] three new animated shorts, some of which feature our intrepid spy. People who have been to Galaxy’s Edge are going to recognize some of the classic elements, like Vi Moradi or Dok-Ondar or Hondo Ohnaka, our favorite space pirate. But also the places, the locations, [and] some of the ships.”