Three New Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge-Inspired Episodes of “Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures” Released

For roughly the past year and a half, the official Star Wars Kids YouTube channel has been churning out over 50 very fun animated shorts in a series called Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures, which repurpose audio from the Star Wars films over hyperkinetic new visuals.

Today, three new Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventure shorts were released, this time themed to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge areas at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World. The first of these episodes deals with Hondo Ohnaka’s recruitment of a crew for the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction, the second features a hilariously adorable Porg exploring Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, and the third does its best to approximate the jaw-dropping experience of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Watch Millennium Falcon – Smugglers Run | Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures:

Watch Black Spire Outpost | Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures:

Watch Rise of the Resistance | Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures:

