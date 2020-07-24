“The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” Coffee-Table Book Announced by Lucasfilm Publishing

Ever since Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was first announced by Disney CEO Bob Iger way back at D23 Expo 2015, fans have been treated to countless pieces of amazing-looking concept art detailing the land and its many experiences, which eventually made their way to both Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World in Florida.

Now, thanks to a new book announced this afternoon during the [email protected] Lucasfilm Publishing panel, Star Wars and Galaxy’s Edge enthusiasts will be able to get their hands on a collection of that art– with hopefully plenty more that we haven’t seen before– thanks to the upcoming new book The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, written by Amy Ratcliffe.

What’s happening:

The new coffee-table book The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has been announced. It will be written by Amy Ratcliffe ( Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy , Star Wars: The Jedi Mind ) with a foreword by Walt Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge.

has been announced. It will be written by Amy Ratcliffe ( , ) with a foreword by Walt Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge. The existence of this book was first hinted at during the Lucasfilm Publishing panel at Star Wars Celebration 2019 in Chicago, though the cover image and author were not confirmed until today.

According to the announcement on StarWars.com

What they’re saying: