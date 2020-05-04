Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 12: May the Fourth Be with Guest Amy Ratcliffe

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #12: May the Fourth Be with Guest Amy Ratcliffe

Date: May the 4th, 2020 (Recorded: May 3, 2020)

In a celebratory Star Wars Day episode of Who’s the Bossk?, Mike welcome very special guest Amy Ratcliffe (managing editor of Nerdist, Star Wars Celebration host, Women of the Galaxy author) to discuss her many contributions to the Star Wars fan community and entertainment journalism field.

