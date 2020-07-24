[email protected] continued today, and Marvel shared a panel looking at all the exciting new things coming to the Marvel Comics universe. Here’s a look at what we learned from that panel.

The panel was hosted by Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski.

The panel opened up with editor Tom Brevoort and writers Al Ewing and Dan Slott discussing “Empyre,” which debuted two weeks ago and has since released two issues.

Interestingly, the writers gave away the big twist featured in the first issue, so if you have not yet read “Empyre,” do so before watching the beginning of this panel.

The two writers also discussed a couple of upcoming “Empyre” tie-in – “The Immortal She-Hulk” and “Fantastic Four: Fallout” – hyping them up as two very important issues.

Next up, editor Jordan White and writers Tini Howard and Gerry Duggan discussed the upcoming X-Men crossover event, “X of Swords.”

Duggan, who has been writing the ongoing “Marauders” series, explained that he is very excited for Storm’s role in the crossover. He even shared a “Marauders” cover including the character.

Howard named Douglas Ramsey as her favorite character in the series, while White mentioned “something with Captain Britain” being the thing he’s most excited about.

Next, editor Nick Lowe, writer Nick Spencer and artist Mark Bagley talked about the upcoming “Amazing Spider-Man #850,” which will include the return of the Green Goblin.

Before getting into the return of the classic villain, Lowe teased the new villain known as Kindred, who is tied to the recently released “Sins Rising” issue.

Surprisingly, Bagley talked about this issue being his first time drawing the Earth-616 version of Norman Osborn.

Lowe explained that anyone who is a fan of the classic villain will absolutely need to read this issue.

Finally, Lowe rejoined the panel to discuss the return of Werewolf by Night with creators Taboo and Ben Jackendoff.

Jackendoff talked about their creative process behind creating a new villain who is “the epitome of technology.”

He also mentioned one of the themes of the series being “organic vs digital creation.”

Taboo talked about how his inspiration for this series came from his love of 70s and 80s horror movies but also wanting to make a story about connecting with your native roots.

You can watch the full Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing panel here: