“The Child” Knit Plush Lands at Black Spire Outpost at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Baby Yoda has been on the move. The Force sensitive child’s travels have brought him to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge! Now guests can scoop their very own plush version of the youngster when they visit Battu at Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Greetings from Batuu, where this morning we spotted some very precious cargo at the Toydarian Toymaker merchandise stall.
- During our latest excursion to Black Spire Outpost at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, our team noticed a new knit plush version of The Child that’s exclusive to the planet.
- The adorable creature's big eyes are wide open, and his pink felt ears are perked up to listen for any danger headed your way! And of course, he’s dressed in an oversized robe just like in The Mandalorian.
- Guests can bring home this bounty from Toydarian Toymaker on their next visit to Batuu for $22.99.
- If this plush isn’t enough, last week we spotted a new balloon design featuring the little guy available from vendors throughout the park.
- Finally, while you’re there don’t forget to get a Magic Shot of you and your plush with The Child!
Bring The Child Home:
- Not Heading to the parks? Baby Yoda fans can find more great merchandise at Disney Springs and online on shopDisney.
- Check out the new Baby Yoda Infant Onesie and Adult Hat that recently landed at World of Disney.
- Kids can spend literal (sleeping) hours with The Child thanks to this new bedding set.
- Later this month, Batuuan merchandise will be available exclusively at Target as part of the new Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Trading Post.