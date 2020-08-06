“The Child” Knit Plush Lands at Black Spire Outpost at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Baby Yoda has been on the move. The Force sensitive child’s travels have brought him to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge! Now guests can scoop their very own plush version of the youngster when they visit Battu at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Greetings from Batuu, where this morning we spotted some very precious cargo at the Toydarian Toymaker merchandise stall.

The adorable creature's big eyes are wide open, and his pink felt ears are perked up to listen for any danger headed your way! And of course, he’s dressed in an oversized robe just like in The Mandalorian.

Guests can bring home this bounty from Toydarian Toymaker on their next visit to Batuu for $22.99.

