Baby Yoda Disney PhotoPass Magic Moment Now Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

One of our Florida correspondents, Jeremiah Good, made an adorable discovery today at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Fans of The Mandalorian will want to visit the entrance to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge that connects to Toy Story Land for a photo op that will magically reveal The Child (aka Baby Yoda) when your digital photo is sent to My Disney Experience.

Be sure to look for a Disney PhotoPass photographer in this area on your next visit to the park to recreate the magic moment above. May the force be with you.