Baby Yoda Infant Onesie, Adult Hat Debut at Disney World

Your child can become “The Child” (aka Baby Yoda) in this new onesie for toddlers, part of the Disney Baby collection, and you can join them with this new hat as well. One of our reporters, Jeremiah Good, happened upon this bounty while shopping at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The onesie, with it’s fur-lined collar and sleeves, retails for $29.99 and looks like the robes The Child wears in The Mandalorian. The adult hat will keep your head warm and cozy for $27.99.

