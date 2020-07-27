Baby Yoda Balloons For Sale at Walt Disney World

The newest Baby Yoda (officially named “The Child”) merchandise item you didn’t know you wanted is here with the release of a Walt Disney World character balloon featuring everyone’s favorite 50-year-old infant. We spotted this absolutely adorable balloon being sold today at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Since it’s the only theme park at Walt Disney World with Star Wars attractions, our guess is that this balloon will be exclusive to the park. Look for him on your next visit.