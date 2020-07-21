Jump for Joy—Not on the Bed for New Comforter Sets on shopDisney

by | Jul 21, 2020 2:21 PM Pacific Time

If it’s time to redecorate your kid’s bedroom, or is your little one about to transfer to a grown up bed, shopDisney has three new bedding sets you and your child will love. Bring Pixar, Star Wars, or Marvel heroes home to make the nighttime routine a little bit easier for everyone involved!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Pixar

“Pixar’s two iconic symbols—Luxo Jr. and the Pixar Ball—pair up on this bedding set that is available in both Full and Queen and includes a reversible duvet cover and coordinating shams.”

But why stop there? Add some themed pajamas too:

1 of 3

Star Wars: The Mandalorian

“Featuring the adorable Child from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the super soft comforter, stellar sheets and standard pillowcase are perfect for those in search of a comfy sleep.”

Add themed pajamas:

1 of 3

Marvel Heroes

“Taking a power nap was never more exciting than with this Marvel Symbols Bedding Set. Icons representing some of the stellar super heroes from the Marvel Universe adorn this set that's available in a choice of sizes and includes a comforter, sheets, and shams.”

Add themed pajamas:

1 of 3

Other Disney Comforter Sets

Looking for something else from the Disney family? Check out these popular bedding sets that feature beloved Disney characters from your favorite movies!

 
 
