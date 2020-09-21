Star Wars Trading Post at Disney Springs Now Features Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Merchandise

Earlier today, our own Jeremiah went out to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World to check out an Annual Passholder preview of the new additions to the Star Wars Trading Post in the Marketplace section of the Springs. Upon descending down the escalators from the Orange Parking garage, Passholders were met with these two A-Frames for the event. While the store was only open today for passholders, it will open to everyone tomorrow, September, 22nd.

The store now features “Shipments” from Batuu, AKA Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and guests can now purchase merchandise that was once exclusive to the highly immersive land in Disney Springs.

Collectors, especially those looking for the elusive black one, can also find Kyber Crystals at this location without having to make the trek (can we use that word here?) to the outer reaches of the galaxy.

Other goods readily available at the stores of Black Spire Outpost, as well as Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities and even the Droid Depot are now available in this corner of Disney Springs.

While off the shelf merchandise from the Droid Depot is available at this location, including the remote controlled DJ R3X that is also a Bluetooth speaker, the experience of customizing and assembling your own droid is still only available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The Star Wars Trading Post, Now Featuring Shipments from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, opens to everyone tomorrow, September 22nd.