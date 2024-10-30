Photos/Video: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Hosts the Halloween Golf Cart Extravaganza

Earlier this year, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort hosted their annual Mardi Gras parade, featuring guest-decorated golf cart floats.

The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness are the place to be during Halloween. Throughout October 29th through 31st, the spooky season celebration takes over the campsite, with guests being invited to participate in a site decorating contest, a pumpkin decorating contest, a pet parade, several themed parties, and more. One highlight of the festivities includes the Halloween Golf Cart Extravaganza. Guests who sign up are tasked with dressing up their cart in spectacular Halloween costumes and parade their creations around the campsite.

This year saw dozens of cart entries inspired by Disney classics, Star Wars, park attractions, and other popular movies. Many of the drivers and passengers also dress up in costume to fully immerse themselves into their creations. The Halloween parade only happens once a year, but the tradition has become a mainstay at the resort with many guests planning vacations just to participate in the fan-created entertainment offering. Check out some amazing highlights of the Golf Cart Extravaganza.

You can also watch the entire parade below:

