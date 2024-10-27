Photos: Aulani Cast Members Show Off Their Artistic Side with Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Contest

As is tradition at Disney Resorts around the world, the cast members at Aulani have decorated their own pumpkins for their annual Halloween pumpkin decorating contest.
Customarily, cast members (whether it be individuals or through department teams) put together their own design and place it in the hotel lobby, where guests can vote on their favorite.
Cast Members’ artistic abilities are on full display and are a great addition to Disney’s autumnal decorations worldwide.
