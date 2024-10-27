Photos: Bridge The Halloween and Christmas Gap With Beautiful Haunted Mansion Ornaments

It’s nearly Halloween but that doesn’t mean you can’t start thinking about your Christmas Decor plans (we all know the parks of Walt Disney World are already sneaking things in), and what better way to mix the two holidays than with a fun set of ornaments featuring characters seen in the iconic Haunted Mansion attraction.

These ornaments have been available for a while now, but these one in particular were spotted at Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe in Liberty Square at the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World.

Each of these features a glass dome over a sculpt of one of the characters featured in the stretching room portraits of the Haunted Mansion.

Each of these, as of press time, retails for about $30.00 and four complete the set, just like the four portraits in the stretch room.

Not to be left out in the graveyard, a similar, larger ornament is also available featuring the groundskeeper and his faithful canine friend, also under a glass dome. This one, being a bit larger, retails for about $35.00 at press time.

