“Live with Kelly & Mark” Celebrates Halloween with Special Nod to “Only Murders in the Building”

The hit talk show’s celebration of the spooky season will kick off on Monday, October 28th.

Live with Kelly & Mark’s fan-favorite Halloween special returns this year with a special nod to Only Murders in the Building.

What’s Happening:

Daytime’s biggest Halloween celebration, led by Emmy-winning co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, will be a mysterious take on the biggest pop-culture moments of the past year, including the show’s special nod to “Only HALLOWEEN (Murders) in the Building.”

From parodies of famous celebrity couples to groundbreaking sports events, from iconic Halloween cinema moments to wild takes on blockbuster animation and more, the show is jam-packed with intrigue, artful hilarity, elaborate costumes, emotional tricks, traitorous treats and FUN.

The show will include over 40 incredible costumes, skits, music, dancing, singing and a few special surprises and celebrity guests with many shocking twists and turns.

Fans in the Live studio audience will also be able to compete for their share of over $5,000 in prizes!! For more info on how to enter, please visit LivewithKellyandMark.com

The official countdown to Halloween begins Monday, October 28th, with a week filled with Halloween tips and tricks, including last-minute Halloween costume ideas, DIY Halloween party décor, no-carve pumpkins and more!

Guests all week long include Jason Derulo, Andrea Bocelli and Lauren Daigle, Robin Wright, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Keri Russell, Joey Fatone, Julianna Margulies, Jackie Tohn and more.

