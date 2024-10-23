“Live with Kelly & Mark” Celebrates Halloween with Special Nod to “Only Murders in the Building”

The hit talk show’s celebration of the spooky season will kick off on Monday, October 28th.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Live with Kelly & Mark’s fan-favorite Halloween special returns this year with a special nod to Only Murders in the Building.

What’s Happening:

  • Daytime’s biggest Halloween celebration, led by Emmy-winning co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, will be a mysterious take on the biggest pop-culture moments of the past year, including the show’s special nod to “Only HALLOWEEN (Murders) in the Building.”
  • From parodies of famous celebrity couples to groundbreaking sports events, from iconic Halloween cinema moments to wild takes on blockbuster animation and more, the show is jam-packed with intrigue, artful hilarity, elaborate costumes, emotional tricks, traitorous treats and FUN.
  • The show will include over 40 incredible costumes, skits, music, dancing, singing and a few special surprises and celebrity guests with many shocking twists and turns.
  • Fans in the Live studio audience will also be able to compete for their share of over $5,000 in prizes!! For more info on how to enter, please visit LivewithKellyandMark.com.

  • The official countdown to Halloween begins Monday, October 28th, with a week filled with Halloween tips and tricks, including last-minute Halloween costume ideas, DIY Halloween party décor, no-carve pumpkins and more!
  • Guests all week long include Jason Derulo, Andrea Bocelli and Lauren Daigle, Robin Wright, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Keri Russell, Joey Fatone, Julianna Margulies, Jackie Tohn and more.

More ABC News:

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning