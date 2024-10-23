All Performances from Disney Night on “Dancing with the Stars”

The annual theme night brought the episode the most votes in the show's history.

Last night, ABC and Disney+ aired Dancing with the Stars’ annual Disney Night. The pairs performed for the judges’ scores and viewers’ votes with a variety of magical (and Marvel-centric) dances. Host Alfonso Riberio even shared during the night’s elimination that the episode broke records for votes cast.

Below are videos of each dance from last night’s Disney themed ballroom extravaganza.

Opening Number featuring Broadway’s Michael James Scott:

Chandler Kinney’s Zombies 2 Paso Doble:

Jenn Tran’s The Little Mermaid Rumba:

Dwight Howard’s Wreck-It Ralph Tango:

Ilona Maher’s Encanto Jazz:

Danny Amendola’s Deadpool & Wolverine Jazz:

Phaedra Parks’ 101 Dalmatians Jazz:

Joey Graziadei’s Tarzan Samba:

Stephen Nedoroscik’s Hercules Charleston:

Team Goof’s The Goofy Movie Performance:

Team Roar’s The Lion King Performance:

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8pm ET on ABC and Disney+.

