New “20/20” Reports on a Fatal Shooting When an Unexpected Flower Delivery Turns Deadly

Co-anchor Deborah Roberts reports on the murder of Atlanta socialite Lita McClinton Sullivan.

This week’s brand-new edition of ABC’s 20/20 reports on a flower delivery that turned deadly when a young woman was fatally shot at her front door.

What’s Happening:

Lita McClinton Sullivan answered her front door on a cold January day in Atlanta, when she was surprised to see a delivery man holding a dozen pink roses. She began to accept the delivery — but in an instant — the delivery man pulled out a gun and fired shots, leaving Lita with a fatal wound to the head.

Following a whirlwind romance, Lita and her husband Jim Sullivan started having problems, including money issues and alleged affairs. She was murdered on the morning that she would have had an important court hearing that may have changed the course of her life.

Police launched a search for Lita’s killer, and her parents offered a reward for information, but the case remained cold. That is until a tipster came forward nearly two decades later with information that Lita’s husband, Jim, was behind the murder.

“This is a true murder mystery.” The all-new 20/20 “A Puzzling Murder” full episode with @DebRobertsABC premieres Friday, Oct. 25th on @ABC. Stream on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/XUrJqjrowM — 20/20 (@ABC2020) October 22, 2024

20/20 features interviews with the lead prosecutor on the case, Clint Rucker; Marvin Marable, Lita and Jim Sullivan’s friend who was a person of interest following the murder; Judge M. Yvette Miller, a friend of Lita; and investigators John Kingston, a retired FBI special agent, and John Lang from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who helped bring Lita’s killers to justice.

features interviews with the lead prosecutor on the case, Clint Rucker; Marvin Marable, Lita and Jim Sullivan’s friend who was a person of interest following the murder; Judge M. Yvette Miller, a friend of Lita; and investigators John Kingston, a retired FBI special agent, and John Lang from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who helped bring Lita’s killers to justice. The all-new 20/20 airs on Friday, October 25th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu

More Disney TV News: