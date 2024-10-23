A New Recurring Cast Member Joins Cast of “Abbott Elementary”

The school district's IT representative is set to drop-off new computers in tonight's episode.
A new recurring cast member is heading back to school–er, Abbott Elementary, that is.

What’s Happening:

  • Matthew Law will appear on tonight’s episode of Abbott Elementary in a new, recurring role.
  • In tonight’s “Class Pet,” Law will play O’Shon, the school district IT rep, reports Deadline.
  • O’Shon is heading to Abbott Elementary to set-up new computers for the school, but there’s definitely more to him than just tech.
  • Law recently appeared in Star Wars: Ahsoka.
  • Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 930pm ET on ABC, streaming next day on Hulu.

