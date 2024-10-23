A New Recurring Cast Member Joins Cast of “Abbott Elementary”

A new recurring cast member is heading back to school–er, Abbott Elementary, that is.
What’s Happening:
- Matthew Law will appear on tonight’s episode of Abbott Elementary in a new, recurring role.
- In tonight’s “Class Pet,” Law will play O’Shon, the school district IT rep, reports Deadline.
- O’Shon is heading to Abbott Elementary to set-up new computers for the school, but there’s definitely more to him than just tech.
- Law recently appeared in Star Wars: Ahsoka.
- Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 930pm ET on ABC, streaming next day on Hulu.
