Kim Irvine and Leota Toombs Honored with Window on Main Street at Disneyland

This comes as Irvine is set to join her mother as a Disney Legend as well.

Former Disney Imagineer and Disney Legend-elect Kim Irvine's name can now be spotted among the many windows of Main Street USA at Disneyland Park. What's more, she'll share the window with her Disney Legend mother, Leota Toombs.

What's Happening:

Recently, it was announced that Kim Irvine would become a Disney Legend at this year's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Today, though, she was presented with another top Disney honor: a window on Main Street.

Located above the Crystal Arts shop, the new window featured both Irvine and her mother, Leota Toombs.

The window is for the Crystal Ball Glass Co. — a nod to Toombs' role as Madame Leota in the Haunted Mansion.

Under the title is a tagline also referencing the iconic ride.

It reads, "Summoning the spirits of creativity... on windows, doors, and... regions beyond!"

Finally, at the bottom of the window, it bills the duo as: Artists Glaziers Design Mediums



A ceremony revealing the new window was held on April 21, with Irvine appearing along with Tom Fitzgerald and new Disneyland Resort president Jill Estorino.

Meanwhile, the Dapper Dans performed and Mickey Mouse himself made an appearance.

Plus, Madame Leota materialized to cast a spell on Main Street.

Take a look at the full ceremony:

Congratulations to Kim Irvine and Leota Toombs on this great honor.