2026 Disney Legends Class Revealed

The ceremony will take place at D23.

D23 has just announced this year's Disney Legends class.

What's Happening:

At this year's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a new class of Disney Legends will be honored.

Today, the names of those inducetees were announced: Chris Berman Jerry Bruckheimer Susan Egan Eric Goldberg Anne Hathaway Kim Irvine Dwayne Johnson Nick Jonas Joe Jonas Kevin Jonas Lin-Manuel Miranda Alan Tudyk Bob Iger



These Legends will take the stage on Sunday, August 16.

The ceremony will once again be hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Meanwhile, D23 also just announced ticket on sale information for this year's event.

About the Disney Legends Class of 2026: