2026 Disney Legends Class Revealed
The ceremony will take place at D23.
D23 has just announced this year's Disney Legends class.
What's Happening:
- At this year's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a new class of Disney Legends will be honored.
- Today, the names of those inducetees were announced:
- Chris Berman
- Jerry Bruckheimer
- Susan Egan
- Eric Goldberg
- Anne Hathaway
- Kim Irvine
- Dwayne Johnson
- Nick Jonas
- Joe Jonas
- Kevin Jonas
- Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Alan Tudyk
- Bob Iger
- These Legends will take the stage on Sunday, August 16.
- The ceremony will once again be hosted by Ryan Seacrest.
- Meanwhile, D23 also just announced ticket on sale information for this year's event.
About the Disney Legends Class of 2026:
- Chris Berman joined ESPN in 1979 and has been a staple at the network for decades. He's also expected to be a part of ESPN's first-ever Super Bowl coverage in 2027.
- Jerry Bruckheimer is the most successful film and television producer of all time. His credits include the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, National Treasure, Remember the Titans (2000), Armageddon (1998), and countless others.
- Susan Egan originated the role of Belle in Broadway's Beauty and the Beast and voiced Meg in Disney's Hercules. She's also the godmother of the Disney Destiny.
- Eric Goldberg is one of the industry's top animators, designers, and directors. Perhaps his most famous credit is being the animator behind the Genie in Aladdin.
- Anne Hathaway is an actress whose Disney credits include The Princess Diaries, Alice in Wonderland, Ella Enchanted, and more. Up next: The Devil Wears Prada 2.
- Bob Iger recently stepped down as Disney CEO after a two-part tenure as head of the company. He started at Disney when the company acquired ABC.
- Kim Irvine previously served as Executive Creative Director of the Walt Disney Imagineering, stepping down in 2025. She is famously the daughter of Disney Legend Leota Toombs.
- Dwayne Johnson is a pro wrestler turned actor who has starred in such Disney films as The Game Plan, The Jungle Cruise, and Moana. He's reprising his role as Maui in this year's Moana live-action adaptation.
- The Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe, and Kevin — are actors and musicians who had their own Disney Channel series, starred in the Camp Rock franchise, and had a 3D concert film. They'll next appear in Camp Rock 3.
- Lin-Manuel Miranda is a celebrated composer, songwriter, actor, and more, with his biggest breakthrough being Hamilton. He also wrote songs for Moana and Encanto (but I don't know if we should talk about that).
- Alan Tudyk has become a staple of Disney Animated Classics in recent years, lending his voice to Moana, Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen, Zootopia, and more. He also had a starring role in Firefly, which is currently being developed into an animated show.