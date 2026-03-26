On-Sale Soon! Disney Announces Ticket Information for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Gold Members will get priority access to tickets.

This summer, Disney fans will all gather together at the Anaheim Convention Center for the biennial D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, and now we know when tickets will go on sale!

What’s Happening:

The 2026 D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is only a few months away, and fans planning to head to the Anaheim Convention Center next August can now get ready to buy tickets to the event.

Taking place from August 14-16, the weekend-long celebration invites Disney fans from all corners of the fandom to come together and celebrate Disney Parks, Disney Animation, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel and so much more!

Tickets are set to go on sale a week from today on Thursday, April 2 at 12 p.m. PT and fans will be able to purchase full weekend tickets or day passes.

Gold Members will be able to purchase tickets even earlier, beginning Tuesday, March 31 at 10 a.m. PT for a 24-hour window.

A priority purchase window for D23 Gold Members on Essential, Choice, and Complete plans will start on Thursday, April 2, at 10 a.m. PT.

Gold Members may purchase tickets for themselves and up to five guests, meaning six tickets total.

Mark your calendars! Tickets for #D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by VISA go on sale exclusively for D23 Gold Members Thursday, April 2!



Want priority access to tickets for this can’t miss event? Become a D23 Gold Member today at https://t.co/l1vb0ZqxXY! pic.twitter.com/CInOKWcvhW — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) March 26, 2026

Ticket Options:

D23 is taking steps to make this year's event more accessible than ever before by expanding show floor hours and adding a new D23 Fan Pass – Afternoon Only ticket, offering later day entry to the Anaheim Convention Center.

Ticket options span a range of experiences, including: D23 Fan Pass (Anaheim Convention Center only), available for $49 (Afternoon Only), $99 (1‑Day), or $297 (3‑Day) D23 Ultimate Fan Pass, which includes access to both the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center showcases, with pricing beginning at $99 for a 1‑Day and $297 for a 3‑Day package The D23 Ultimate Preferred Fan Pass delivers three days of floor seating at the Honda Center, three days of Anaheim Convention Center access, and exclusive Random Selection Process (RSP) opportunities for select limited-edition pins, with pricing ranging from $1,299 to $2,599 depending on location.

Each ticket is subject to a $11.25 service fee, and each transaction is subject to a $16 delivery fee.

D23 Gold Members who are unable to purchase tickets may join a limited-time waitlist after ticket sales close. Due to limited availability, tickets are not guaranteed.

What to Expect:

While a full schedule hasn’t been announced yet, it is likely fans will also be able to add on tickets to larger panels upon check out.

The parks panel was held at Honda Center back in 2024, which is usually one of the more popular events during the convention.

Make sure you prioritize which panels you’d like to attend.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will most likely be filled with parks announcements, especially with several large projects heading to the Disneyland Resort in the coming years.

Will we see more info about the upcoming Avatar expansion, the new Coco boat ride, and the two new Avengers Campus rides or entirely new announcements?

We won’t know for sure until August, but don’t miss out on having the chance to be in the room when it is revealed!

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