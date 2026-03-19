D23 Hosting Second Shopping Spree Event Giving Exclusive Access to The Walt Disney Company Store

Last year, this event was only open to Gold Members – but now, any D23 Member can purchase tickets!

Have you ever wanted to go on a shopping spree at The Walt Disney Company Store? Well, now, D23 Members will have their chance next month to experience a rare invite to Disney’s Grand Central Creative Campus.

What’s Happening:

D23 has announced a new event for all members, allowing attendees to shop till they drop at The Walt Disney Company Store.

Fans who purchase tickets to the event will get a rare look at Disney’s Grand Central Creative Campus and enjoy a morning of shopping and giveaways.

Normally exclusive to Disney cast members, the Glendale, California located event will offer Gold and General Members the chance to purchase exclusive D23 and cast member merchandise that is unavailable to the general public.

Taking place on Saturday, April 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., each ticket holder will be required to sign up for a 30 minute window to shop. They will not be able to queue any earlier than 30 minutes before their scheduled time and will not be admitted after their scheduled time.

The shopping window are as follows: 8 a.m.­–8:30 a.m. PT 8:30 a.m.–9 a.m. PT 9 a.m.– 9:30 a.m. PT 9:30 a.m.–10 a.m. PT 10 a.m.–10:30 a.m. PT 10:30 a.m.–11 a.m. PT 11 a.m.–11:30 a.m. PT 11:30 a.m.–12 p.m. PT

The on-site Starbucks will also be available to guests, with an exclusive D23-inspired drink available to purchase.

Tickets cost $15 (+$3 Processing Fee) for both Gold and General Members, and go on sale Friday, March 20, 2026 at 11 a.m. PT.

Gold Members get a one hour head start on tickets, with them going on sale at 10 a.m. PT.

Members may purchase a ticket for themselves and one guest.

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