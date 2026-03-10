D23 Offers Members the Rare Chance to Tour the ESPN Headquarters in Bristol, CT
Two tours will take place on Friday, April 24.
D23 Members are being offered the unique opportunity to take a tour of ESPN Headquarters in Bristol, CT.
What's Happening:
- D23 is offering a new ESPN Experience giving sports fans a chance to explore the place where the magic happens – the ESPN Headquarters in Bristol, CT.
- After checking in at the ESPN Welcome Center, you’ll go behind the scenes of your favorite ESPN studio shows and walk the hallways featured in iconic This is SportsCenter commercials.
- In addition to the campus tour, D23 Members can be amongst the first to shop in the newly reimagined ESPN The Store. Explore ESPN gear you won’t find anywhere else, including an Exclusive Bristol Collection. Plus, score selected goodies straight from The Walt Disney Company Store.
- D23 Gold and General Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to one guest for this event.
- The event takes place on Friday, April 24 with a morning tour at 7:45 a.m. and an afternoon tour at 10:45 a.m.
- Included is a night stay at the Home2 Suites by Hilton Bristol.
- Tickets are $249 (+$3 Processing Fee) for Gold Members and $299 (+$3 Processing Fee) for General Members.
- Tickets go on sale this Thursday, March 12 at 10 a.m. PT at D23.com.
This experience includes:
- Event Credential
- Event Gift from ESPN The Store
- ESPN Campus tour, including studios where some of the most popular ESPN shows are filmed; ESPN network operations; and a look at ESPN memorabilia, such as an original ESPN studio set
- Access to shopping at ESPN The Store as part of the tour
- Meet and greet with App-E, ESPN’s first-ever mascot
- Breakfast included with morning tours
- Lunch included with afternoon tours
