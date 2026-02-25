D23 Gold Members: Exclusive Walt Disney History Tour Across Los Angeles
The Walt Disney Archives presents a 12-hour immersive journey through the life and legacy of Walt Disney.
Before there was a castle, and before there was a mouse that changed the world, there was a visionary man navigating the streets of Los Angeles.
What’s Happening:
- Now, D23 Gold Members are invited to step directly into that story. Presented by the Walt Disney Archives, this exclusive, history-rich, all-day tour offers an unprecedented look at the life and legacy of Walt Disney — from his humble beginnings in Southern California to his rise as an entertainment icon.
- This immersive 12+ hour walking and shuttle experience takes guests across Los Angeles to the very locations where Disney history was made.
- Designed for the ultimate Disney history enthusiast, “Walt’s Los Angeles Tour” is more than sightseeing; it’s storytelling in motion. Guided by the experts at the Walt Disney Archives, participants will explore the city through the lens of Walt’s personal and professional milestones.
- The day begins with breakfast on The Walt Disney Studios lot, setting the tone for an insider experience few fans ever receive.
- From there, guests will:
- Visit Walt Disney’s preserved office suite, meticulously maintained as it was during his lifetime
- Step inside the legendary Ink and Paint Department, where countless animated classics came to life
- Tour Walt Disney Imagineering’s Creative Campus, complete with lunch among the creative minds who carry his vision forward
- Make a special stop at Walt’s Carolwood Barn, home to treasured railroad artifacts from his beloved backyard railway
- The tour also ventures beyond the studio gates to explore sites of deep personal significance. Guests will visit:
- The location where the contract that launched The Walt Disney Company was signed
- Walt’s first studio on Kingswell Avenue
- One of Walt’s former homes
- A private dinner at one of Walt’s favorite restaurants
- As with many D23 experiences, exclusivity is part of the magic. Attendees will enjoy: Shopping opportunities at the Disney Studio Store, The Walt Disney Company Store, and Mickey’s of Glendale, Gifts created exclusively for Walt’s Los Angeles Tour, and behind-the-scenes access unavailable to the general public
- Because many of the locations are historic sites, guests should be prepared for physical activity throughout the day. The tour includes navigation of narrow walkways, stairs, uneven terrain, and steep areas. Boarding the shuttle bus requires ascending and descending stairs, and due to the historical nature of certain stops, ECV vehicles are not permitted.
- The tour costs $1,999 per ticket (+ $3 processing fee) exclusively for D23 Gold Members, and tickets go on sale Friday, February 27 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.
- For devoted Disney historians, collectors, and lifelong fans, this tour represents something extraordinary: the opportunity to trace the origins of a global entertainment empire through the real streets of Los Angeles.
