D23 Explores Walt Disney’s Enchanted Adventureland with Spotlight Series Event in Glendale

Attendees will also have the opportunity to shop at Mickey’s of Glendale and celebrate the 15th Anniversary of Trader Sam’s.

The world-famous D23 Spotlight Series is setting sail for Glendale next month, inviting fans to remember the global travels of Walt Disney that inspired the lush landscapes of Adventureland. On March 28th, members are invited to the Grand Central Air Terminal for a deep dive into the history of the Jungle Cruise and the Enchanted Tiki Room.



What's Happening:

D23 is hosting Walt Disney’s Enchanted Adventureland , an exclusive look at the origins of Adventureland.

an exclusive look at the origins of Adventureland. The event features experts from the Walt Disney Archives who will detail how Walt’s personal curiosity shaped iconic attractions.

The event features Imagineer Kyle Barnes, who will share design secrets behind Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year.

Guests will experience an on-stage mixology demonstration inspired by the legendary Jungle Cruise skipper-turned-bartender.

Attendees receive a limited-release Trader Sam’s 15th Anniversary pin and a custom event credential.

Tickets offer a rare opportunity to shop at Mickey’s of Glendale, the exclusive Walt Disney Imagineering campus store.

Shopping-First Itinerary: Saturday, March 28th – 8:30 a.m. PT

7:30 a.m.: Parking available

8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Shopping at Mickey's of Glendale

Guests with this ticket must arrive at check-in no later than 9:30 a.m., otherwise shopping at Mickey’s of Glendale is not guaranteed.

guaranteed. Shopping will close promptly at 10 a.m. PT. Guests with the shopping-first itinerary may only shop during this time and cannot later re-enter Mickey’s of Glendale.

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Panel presentation at Grand Central Air Terminal

$59 Gold Member / $69 General Member (+$3 fee)

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 13th, 2025 (10 a.m. PT for Gold / 11 a.m. PT for General)

Panel-First Itinerary: Saturday, March 28th – 11 a.m. PT

9:30 a.m.: Parking available

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Panel presentation at Grand Central Air Terminal

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Shopping at Mickey's of Glendale

The entry gate onto the Walt Disney Imagineering campus will not be open or available to queue until after the panel presentation has concluded.

Once the entry gate to shopping is open, guests will be queued to shop.

Shopping will close promptly at 2:30 p.m. PT.

$59 Gold Member / $69 General Member (+$3 fee)

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 13th, 2025 (10 a.m. PT for Gold / 11 a.m. PT for General)

The Architecture of Adventure: From the Amazon to Glendale

The DNA of Adventureland can be found in classic 1930s adventure films, Walt’s 1950s True-Life Adventures documentaries, and his actual excursions.

The Grand Central Air Terminal in Glendale, the venue for this event, is a fitting backdrop. It was once the primary airport for the Los Angeles area and serves as a preserved piece of the Golden Age of Aviation that Walt himself lived through.

Interestingly, the tropical look of the original Jungle Cruise was achieved not just through exotic imports, but through clever landscaping by Bill Evans, who famously used upside-down orange trees to mimic the look of gnarled jungle roots when the budget was tight.

This event’s focus on Trader Sam’s also highlights the Tiki Culture revival of the 21st century and the comeback of midcentury style design.

